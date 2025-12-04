AEW may have secured another rising name from the independent scene.

And it looks like they edged out a major competitor to do it.

Reports earlier this year indicated that TNA had serious interest in signing indie standout Lena Kross. The company even brought her in for a look, but momentum shifted almost immediately when she surfaced on AEW programming shortly after.

From there, the signs became harder to ignore.

Sources within AEW insist that Kross has either officially inked a deal with the promotion or is expected to finalize one very soon.

Another prospect AEW didn’t let slip away.

Kross, who hails from Australia, has been one of the more active performers on the independent circuit throughout 2024.

Alongside her U.S. schedule, she’s also made annual trips to Japan since 2022, working tours for the Sedai Girls promotion and building a solid international résumé.

There’s also talk that Lena Kross is in the process of relocating to Florida, another indicator that her AEW situation is moving forward in a significant way.

