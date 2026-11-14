All Elite Wrestling appears to have avoided a potentially significant travel problem heading into tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, grounding all departing flights across the United States beginning at 3:54 p.m. Eastern. The shutdown remained in effect until 8:15 p.m. Eastern, when flights were finally cleared to resume.

With air travel returning to normal, the expectation is that everyone scheduled for tonight’s AEW Full Gear event in Phoenix, Arizona will arrive in time.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on the situation, noting that while most of the AEW roster had already arrived in Phoenix before the shutdown, there were still some wrestlers who needed to travel.

“This was scary for AEW although the majority of talent was already in Phoenix but not everyone,” Meltzer wrote. “With the shutdown over, I’m told that right now everyone is expected to make it for the show. Bandido is working Arena Mexico tonight so would have to fly out after the show but it shouldn’t be a problem at this point.”

The situation also raised concerns for TNA Wrestling, which has its Destination X event scheduled for Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. However, Meltzer indicated that the promotion should also avoid any significant travel-related complications.

“I would think a lot of TNA talent is not in Edmonton since Destination X isn’t until Sunday, but with things clearing up and travel back on, they all should make it as well,” Meltzer continued. “The shutdown took place after the WWE talent had arrived in Central Florida so didn’t affect tonight’s show.”

This marks the second travel-related issue AEW has encountered in the same week.

As previously reported, the November 11 combined episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision in Utah was impacted by travel complications that forced the company to make last-minute adjustments to the show. At the time, there was uncertainty regarding which wrestlers would arrive at the venue in time to appear on the broadcast.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.