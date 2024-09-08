AEW is making deals all over the place.

As noted, the company filed to trademark “AEW Shockwave” earlier this week. At the AEW All Out 2024 post-show press conference on September 7 in Chicago, Illinois, Tony Khan gave an update on the AEW television rights negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

While talking about the topic, Khan made sure to reference “Shockwave” on multiple occasions.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor shed some light on the subject.

According to Meltzer and show co-host Bryan Alvarez, AEW’s negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery, which seem all but finalized, do not appear to be for an exclusive deal.

“He didn’t confirm that it was for a new television show, but it’s likely what it’s for,” Meltzer said of Khan’s references of “shockwave,” and the trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this week.

“It does sound like there might be a new television show coming, AEW Shockwave,” Alvarez added.

From there, Meltzer went on to talk about the AEW / WBD deal not being an exclusive one, and how Khan is in the middle of negotiations outside of the WBD talks for other television projects, one of which could be the “AEW Shockwave” show that is rumored.

“There are negotiations going on when it comes to outside of WBD,” Meltzer said. “There’s stuff that will go on WBD, there’s stuff that is being negotiated for outside of WBD. I don’t know where the status of those deals are, but it does not look necessarily like an exclusive deal with WBD.”

