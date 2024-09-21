AEW on MAX is coming.

The digital subscription streaming platform is expected to play a big role in the new AEW deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the news this week in a F4WOnline.com Premium article.

“Those close to the situation have confirmed MAX being part of the PPV package, although it’s not detailed yet as to what form this will take,” Meltzer wrote.

As noted, John Ourand reported recently that AEW and WBD will announce their new media rights deal as early as next week.

Tony Khan wouldn’t confirm the reports, however he did say he is confident that AEW will be on TBS and TNT for “a long time” during an appearance this week on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

“I know they have been reporting things that are very interesting. There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed and Warner Brothers has not confirmed anything officially,” Khan stated. “I think we have a really exciting future there. I can say with 100% certainty, AEW and TBS and TNT are here to stay for a long time.”

