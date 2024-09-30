An update on the AEW status of Adam Cole has surfaced.

The Undisputed Kingdom member has been on the sidelines for over a year, however according to a recent report, that could be changing in the near future.

After suffering a bad ankle injury last September, one which resulted in two surgeries, Cole is expected back “sooner than later, and wheels have already been put in motion to prepare” for the on-screen return of the wildly popular pro wrestling star.

Cole was backstage at the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois, and was in good spirits spotted walking around without the need of crutches, a boot, or anything else.

He was also on the road with AEW earlier this year, but stopped doing so because it was ultimately slowing his recovery progress down at the time.

In late-August, Cole was talking about resuming in-ring training to begin the physical aspects of getting back in shape for his eventual AEW return.

(H/T: Fightful Select)