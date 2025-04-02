An update has surfaced on a long-awaited champion versus champion showdown in All Elite Wrestling.

A highly anticipated clash between TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s Champion Athena is reportedly in the works behind-the-scenes in AEW, with the potential for it to take place as early as AEW Dynasty on April 6.

Recent reports suggest that this matchup has been in AEW’s creative plans for some time, and the speculation gained momentum following an intense in-ring confrontation between the two stars.

While some have theorized that the bout could be scheduled for AEW ALL IN: Texas, given Athena’s strong connections to “The Lone Star State,” sources indicate that multiple creative directions have been explored for that event.

Additionally, the fact that both competitors are involved in the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation tournament appears to be a deliberate creative choice rather than a coincidence.

Although there were discussions about possibly featuring this high-profile match at AEW Dynasty, it remains unconfirmed whether that is the definitive plan.

Nonetheless, the showdown between Mone and Athena is expected to take place within the coming months, and we will keep you posted as updates regarding the match continue to surface.

