Despite stacking gold belts in Ring Of Honor these days, the future of Dustin Rhodes in ROH and AEW is still uncertain.

It was reported last year that the contract of “The Natural” in AEW/ROH was scheduled to run through September of 2024, which is of course, this month.

After he won multiple ROH titles in recent weeks alongside Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs, it was assumed by many that things had changed.

They have not.

The AEW/ROH contract of the pro wrestling legend and reigning ROH Tag-Team and Six-Man Tag-Team Champion is still due to expire in the fall.

We will keep you updated as more information regarding Dustin Rhodes’ future plans continues to surface.

