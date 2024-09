The Outrunners are “#AllElite.”

Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum may have never been given the official announcement with the “#AllElite” graphic, but the duo are under a contract with the promotion.

The two have exploded in popularity in recent weeks after working in AEW and ROH for over a year.

When their deals with the company were signed or other specifics of their deals are unknown.

(H/T: Fightful Select)