* AEW and ROH are scheduled for three Hammerstein Ballroom shows in New York in December. As noted, the company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on 11/18 to register to trademark ‘Christmas Collision’ and ‘Dynamite on 34th Street’.

THIS DECEMBER!#AEW brings you an epic double feature for the holidays from the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom @ManhattanCenter in NYC!

Be there LIVE for #AEWCollision on Sat. Dec 21, and #AEWDynamite on Sun. Dec 22!

Tickets are on sale soon at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq

• VIP Early… pic.twitter.com/8qTNjDBLWz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2024

#ROH Final Battle 2024 will be LIVE from the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom @ManhattanCenter in NYC on Friday, December 20!

Tickets are on sale soon!

• VIP Early Access: TOMORROW at 10am ET

• Presale: Thu 11/21

• On Sale: Mon 11/25#ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/PH8mPhSkV9 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 19, 2024

* AEW President Tony Khan will hold his traditional pre-show media call for an AEW pay-per-view event, as he fields questions and comments from members of the media on Thursday to promote the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday, November 23.

(H/T: Fightful Select)