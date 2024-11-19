All Elite Wrestling is planning to return to Los Angeles, CA early next year.

Fightful Select is reporting that several sources have been indicating that AEW will be coming to the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the STAPLES Center) on March 9 for AEW Revolution 2025. The company confirmed the news earlier today.

In the past, AEW had always ran the Kia Forum when they came to Los Angeles. This will mark their first event at the Crypto.com Arena. The report states that the venue had an exclusivity agreement with WWE, but WWE has opted to run the Intuit Dome for the debut of RAW on Netflix.

One source at the Crypto.com Arena said it rubbed them the wrong way that WWE switched venues. One longtime STAPLES Center/Crypto Arena source said there was a situation around 15 years ago where WWE booked the arena on days notice when the Pepsi Arena in Denver requested WWE move due to an NBA playoff game.

Also on Tuesday, AEW announced a three-night Hammerstein Ballroom residency to film Ring of Honor, Collision and Dynamite. The shows will be filmed the week before Christmas so the talent and staff will have some time off during the holiday season.

Additionally, AEW is planning to run some intimate venues in 2025. The company previously ran the Yum! Center in Louisville, but they’ll now be going to the smaller Broadbent Arena. AEW will also no longer be running the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, instead choosing to run the smaller Arizona Financial Theatre.

Finally, it was added that the company will be running a new venue in Oceanside, California at the Frontwave Arena. They’ll also be running the Knoxville Coliseum in the future.

