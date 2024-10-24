An update on AEW Shockwave has surfaced.

Details recently emerged regarding AEW adding a new show that will join Dynamite and Collision, which are continuing as part of the new deal with Warner Bros Discovery, while Rampage expected to be removed from the slate in 2025.

With WBD exclusivity no longer being an issue, there has been talk of where such an AEW Shockwave show would air.

Regarding AEW Rampage, there has been talk of shopping it around to other networks and platforms in the early summer of 2025.

In recent months, AEW Shockwave has been actively discussed and the company has apparently talked with multiple networks already. Rumored as the landing point for the show is FOX. No deal is done, however.

AEW’s current schedule heading into 2025 includes Dynamite, Collision and ROH shows, with Rampage and Battle of the Belts not being planned to continue, and Shockwave still in the formative stages.

