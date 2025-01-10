An AEW talent’s contract is currently set to expire at the end of January.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett previously mentioned that her AEW deal was initially scheduled to end in October. However, it has been confirmed that both parties agreed to a short-term extension that benefits both sides, extending her contract through January.

Although an announcement about the deal was planned, it ultimately did not happen.

Maria, who last competed as a wrestler in 2019, has since taken on various roles. During the SBG era of ROH, she contributed to the women’s division creatively. In AEW/ROH, she has primarily worked as a manager in recent years, but sources indicate she has also expressed interest in assisting with women’s creative efforts.

More recently, the women’s wrestling veteran has been dealing with on-again, off-again serious health-related issues.

(H/T: Fightful Select)