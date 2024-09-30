An update has surfaced regarding the status of Mark Davis.

The AEW star best known as one-half of the Aussie Open tag-team with Kyle Fletcher has been continuing to recover from what put him on the sidelines in the first place.

Davis and those close to him have done a good job of keeping what exactly sidelined him quiet, and those close to him say they prefer Davis tell the story himself, if and when he chooses to do so.

The Aussie Open member did mention a snapped wrist after the Wrestle Dream show last year, however that doesn’t appear to be the only reason for his absence from the scene.

He has been on the sidelines for a full year, last working the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 show against FTR.

At no point has there been a timetable for his return.

We will keep you posted.

sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist — dunkzilla – マーク・デイビス (@DUNKZILLADavis) October 2, 2023

(H/T: Fightful Select)