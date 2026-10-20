New details have emerged regarding the AEW futures of RUSH and Dralistico following cryptic social media posts from both wrestlers that sparked speculation about their status with the company.

On October 19, Dralistico shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in handcuffs and behind bars, leading some fans to speculate that he was expressing frustration with his current situation in AEW.

“Maybe not for long?” Dralistico wrote alongside the image.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dralistico’s current AEW contract is scheduled to expire in December. While his social media activity has fueled speculation that he may be looking to leave the promotion, his intentions have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the situation involving his brother RUSH is reportedly unrelated to any potential dissatisfaction with AEW.

RUSH recently indicated on social media that fans would see him again in January 2027. However, his absence is said to be the result of an expired visa rather than any issues with the company.

Alvarez addressed both situations in a recent update, writing:

“Regarding the Dralistico and Rush tweets we talked about last night: Dralistico’s AEW deal expires in December, and based on that tweet one would presume he wants out.”

He continued by clarifying the circumstances surrounding RUSH’s absence from AEW programming.

“RUSH’s tweet saying we will see him in January is entirely visa-related. His visa is expired and isn’t expected to come through until the new year.”

RUSH has not competed inside an AEW ring since early July 2026, although there is reportedly no indication that he is unhappy with his position in the promotion.

In fact, RUSH addressed speculation about his absence earlier this month, making it clear that he was not complaining about his television usage.

At the time, he described himself as the “happiest man in the world” while enjoying the opportunity to spend time with his family.

As things stand, Dralistico’s future with AEW remains uncertain heading into his reported December contract expiration, while RUSH is expected to remain sidelined until his visa situation is resolved in the new year.

Maybe not for long ? https://t.co/QqVnqlrgIl — DRALISTICO (@DRALISTICO_LFI) October 19, 2026