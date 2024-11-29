Another update on The Lucha Bros has surfaced.

The AEW contract of Penta El Zero Miedo is set to expire soon, however Rey Fenix’s deal with the company still has significant time remaining.

According to one source, Penta’s contract with AEW will conclude next week, while Fenix’s contract has been extended due to injury-related time that will be added to his deal.

Fenix’s agreement now runs well into next year.

Initially, both Penta and Fenix were rumored to finish their AEW commitments this fall and make a move to WWE.

Upon learning of these plans, AEW reportedly extended their contracts by factoring in the time Fenix missed due to injuries. While there hasn’t been any recent news about creative plans for Fenix, it’s worth noting that Death Triangle was once slated to win the AEW Trios Titles at AEW All In.

We will keep you posted.

