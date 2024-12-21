– Ring of Honor Final Battle 2024 took place last night at the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom. AEW utilized a more compact setup for the audience, leaving extra space around the ring to accommodate high-flying dives.

– Both tonight’s AEW Collision taping and tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite taping will feature slightly altered setups.

– Tony Khan expressed his admiration for the Hammerstein Ballroom during the post-show media scrum, stating he would love to return to the iconic venue. It was the first time many in the AEW and ROH roster worked in this historic location.

– Khan also shared updates on Ring of Honor TV discussions, noting they’ve had promising conversations but emphasized the immediate focus is on AEW’s partnership with MAX and Warner Bros. Discovery. He declined to reveal specifics about the progress of a potential ROH TV deal, using a football analogy to avoid giving details.

– GCW’s Brett Lauderdale attended the show to promote GCW’s January event at the Hammerstein. ARRIVAL Wrestling’s Isaac Rodriguez was also spotted in the audience.

– John Silver is currently working through a torn hamstring.

– Vignettes for Bandido’s return were filmed at Wild West City in Nutmeg, NJ, a well-known filming location. Wrestlers from Create-A-Pro and WrestlePro, including Adam Kirkland, Yoscifer El, Ronnie Moses, and J-Heru, appeared alongside Bandido. During the match, Bandido appeared to hit his head on the mat following a missile dropkick and looked slightly disoriented, but no further updates have been reported.

Post-Show Highlights

– ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet expressed her desire to face Mercedes Moné during the post-show media scrum, while Tony Khan hinted at potential matchups with STARDOM talents.

– ROH Women’s Champion Athena paid tribute to Batman: The Animated Series’ Two-Face with her dramatic entrance.

– Billie Starkz received a big ovation from fans after Final Battle concluded.

– ROH will film Thursday’s Boxing Day Brawl during tonight’s AEW Collision taping. This includes a segment where Athena is expected to expel one of her minions.

– Tomorrow afternoon, AEW will tape their special Christmas Day Dynamite episode.

