The signs of mended fences between All Elite Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance continue to appear.

AEW has officially walked away from its bid to secure the “AEW: Shockwave” trademark, ending a dispute that had been simmering with the NWA for more than a year.

Per filings reviewed by WrestleNomics, AEW moved to abandon the application on November 13, bringing an abrupt close to a process that began back on September 6, 2024.

The NWA had contested the filing due to its prior use of the “Shockwave” name, leading both sides into litigation over the summer.

Because AEW withdrew without the NWA’s written consent, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board issued a standard judgment on November 17, one entered “with prejudice,” preventing AEW from ever pursuing the trademark again.

The timing lines up with Tony Khan’s recent acknowledgment that he “had a really nice talk” with NWA owner Billy Corgan.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani the day after the ruling, Khan admitted, “I’m probably not going to [use] it,” noting he wasn’t aware of the NWA’s previous usage when he filed.

He added that he told Corgan, “If that’s something you want to do [use the ‘Shockwave’ name] and you did it first, then you can do that.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding AEW Shockwave and Tony Khan’s seemingly repaired working relationship with Billy Corgan and NWA continue to surface.