AEW Collision’s current scheduling is reportedly under review following recent viewership trends, including numbers from the AEW Fyter Fest special that aired on a Wednesday and its regular Saturday night slot. Internal discussions are said to be taking place between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) regarding the show’s long-term time slot.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com reports that WBD is actively assessing whether Collision should remain on Saturdays moving forward.

“WBD is looking for what time slot is best for Collision permanently,” Meltzer wrote. “With WWE and other sports so prevalent, Saturday night isn’t it.”

Collision has struggled to gain consistent traction on Saturdays due to frequent scheduling conflicts with WWE premium live events and major sports broadcasts, both of which cut into its potential audience.

Although AEW continues to offer strong in-ring product across all its shows, the future success of Collision may hinge on whether a more favorable time slot can be secured.