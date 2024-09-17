The AEW television deal with Warner Bros Discovery could be announced as soon as next week.

John Ourand of Puck’s The Varsity is reporting that it is expected to be a four year deal, with three of those years guaranteed.

According to the report, the deal calls for weekly shows on TNT, TBS and TruTV twice a week. Replays of the primary weekly shows are rumored to be part of that.

The deal is said to be “in the ballpark” of 170 million dollars per year, making AEW the most profitable wrestling company in history outside of WWE.

In addition to the TNT, TBS and TruTV programming, AEW is reportedly pitching a package to regular broadcast channels, which could include something airing on FOX.

Whether this is the “Shockwave” show that Tony Khan alluded to during the AEW All Out 2024 post-show press conference remains to be seen.

We will keep you posted.