A highly anticipated showdown is gaining momentum in All Elite Wrestling, setting the stage for a marquee clash.

During AEW Revolution, Billie Starkz was spotted watching the match between Mercedes Moné and Momo Watanabe, a moment that didn’t go unnoticed. Starkz has been entangled in a long-standing rivalry with ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, and the online exchanges following Mercedes’ victory over Starkz on March 19 seem far from coincidental.

The plan is in motion for a major singles bout between Athena and Mercedes Moné, with speculation pointing toward AEW Dynasty as a possible stage for the encounter. Moné is nearing ten months as TBS Champion, while Athena has dominated the ROH women’s division for over two years.

Despite crossing paths in the past—having competed alongside and against each other more than three dozen times—the two have never faced off in a singles match. Their last in-ring encounter dates back to 2018 when Athena emerged victorious in a triple-threat match that included Mercedes. Now, after more than six years, the stars are aligning for a long-overdue one-on-one battle.

I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite https://t.co/pNqPsPhvrc — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 20, 2025

That's cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins…

So let's just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you're gonna have to try harder than that if you want me… With love and anger

Athena#ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration https://t.co/3Nrr4WTMAY — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 20, 2025

