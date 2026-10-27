AEW President Tony Khan reportedly came away from recent meetings with Skydance executives feeling extremely optimistic about the company’s future under the new ownership structure.

Earlier this month, Paramount Skydance completed its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, forming a new company known as Skydance, with David Ellison serving as chairman and CEO.

Khan has previously spoken positively about his conversations with Ellison, indicating that the executive supports AEW and believes the wrestling promotion can continue to thrive following the merger.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Khan recently traveled to Los Angeles, California, for meetings with Skydance officials. Although specific details regarding the discussions were not disclosed, Meltzer indicated that Khan was particularly pleased with how things went.

According to Meltzer, Khan emerged from the meetings happier than he has been in quite some time. While the AEW boss has consistently expressed confidence in his relationship with Skydance and enthusiasm about the company’s future, his reaction to these latest discussions was described as especially positive.

Meltzer also noted that Skydance has already made two wrestling-related moves since taking control.