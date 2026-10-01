There is reportedly interest within AEW in potentially bringing Sheamus to the company.

With Sheamus approaching free agency, AEW is expected to have interest in signing the longtime WWE star should he become available.

That interest apparently isn’t limited to those making personnel decisions. There is also said to be some support for the idea within the AEW locker room, with a handful of talent reportedly in favor of Sheamus joining the promotion.

Sheamus’ contract status has received increased attention with the previously reported October 1 date now arriving.

There is no indication at this point that Sheamus has agreed to join AEW or that a deal between the two sides is in place.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)