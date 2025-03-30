AEW has a new direction to take “The CEO” in the coming weeks.

According to one source, Mercedes Mone is expected to soon be paired with The Renegade Twins, Robyn and Charlette Renegade.

The source indicates that the TBS Champion will be aligned with the twin duo in an attempt to boost their profile in the AEW women’s landscape, while also giving Mone a new direction for her character.

Apparently both Mone and the Renegade Twins, among others behind-the-scenes in AEW, have been pitching the idea for a while, and all involved are on-board and excited to work together.

In related news, on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mone officially declared for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Mone joins previously declared women’s contender Billie Starkz for the women’s side of things.

4-Belts Moné is out for more gold! Officially entering herself into the Owen Hart Cup! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/vSxrEoQer0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Robyn Renegade is here to make a STATEMENT tonight! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@MercedesVarnado | @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/DiXGmFj0Nl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)