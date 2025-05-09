– AEW secured the rights to a their new official AEW Dynamite theme song several weeks ago, and it made its on-air debut during the May 7 broadcast. The track, titled “You Wanted War” by Sum 41, now serves as the company’s entrance anthem.

– Adam Copeland was in attendance at the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL playoff game on Wednesday, showing support for his hometown team.

– Deonna Purrazzo is set to take part in a celebrity poker tournament this weekend, representing AEW outside the ring.

– AEW’s upcoming “History of AEW” book has been in development for over a year. The project has included an extensive number of interviews conducted with talents and staff throughout that time.

– Matt Schiavone, son of AEW announcer Tony Schiavone, has departed the company to pursue opportunities outside of pro wrestling. He had been handling formatting duties behind the scenes in recent months.

– AEW has pushed back against online speculation that EJ Nduka was being kept off TV due to concerns he might physically overshadow others on the roster. The company firmly denied that narrative.

– Despite appearing on AEW programming this week, Rhino is not under contract with the company. His involvement is said to be limited to the Detroit tapings.

Thanks to @Sum41 We are kicking off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite rwith the opening theme “You Wanted War!”

on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax tonight, right NOW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 8, 2025

