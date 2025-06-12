A blockbuster match is now official for AEW All In, as Kazuchika Okada will face Kenny Omega in a high-stakes title unification bout.

The announcement came during the June 11 edition of AEW Summer Blockbuster, confirming that the clash will see the AEW International Championship and the AEW Continental Championship unified into what will now be known as the AEW Unified Championship.

According to sources, this matchup has been in the works for nearly a year, with AEW locking in the plan to headline All In with Okada vs. Omega as far back as December—prior to Omega’s return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While there’s been no indication that AEW considered naming the new title the “Intercontinental Championship,” internal discussions have framed the unified title as a top-tier championship in the company, rather than a mid-card or upper mid-card belt.

The announcement has already made a measurable impact—AEW reportedly moved over 1,400 additional tickets in the last week alone, a spike attributed directly to the news of the match.

As for the future of the Continental Classic, fans can rest easy. Sources confirmed the tournament is expected to continue going forward.

And in case there was any confusion, Omega’s apparent injury during the Summer Blockbuster broadcast was a storyline angle, not a legitimate injury.

