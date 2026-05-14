There’s been a new development regarding Sareee’s status for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW.

As seen during Wednesday night’s episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, Sareee was officially revealed as part of the tournament field and is currently scheduled to face Skye Blue in the opening round.

However, concern surfaced on Thursday after Sareee announced she would be stepping away from in-ring action for approximately one month due to what she described as “neck maintenance.”

Soon after the announcement, Marigold confirmed that Sareee had been removed from this Saturday’s Korakuen Hall event lineup, leading to immediate speculation about whether her AEW tournament appearance could also be in jeopardy.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com later addressed the situation on X and noted that, as of Wednesday night, the expectation internally was still that everyone announced for the tournament would be participating.

“Regarding Sareee, all I know is that as of last night during the show, all the names in the bracket were believed to be participating in the tournament,” Alvarez wrote.

Sareee also issued a statement explaining her decision to temporarily step away from the ring while addressing concerns surrounding her health and future.

“As announced, I will be taking approximately one month off for neck maintenance,” Sareee wrote on Thursday. “Having to miss matches that were already scheduled, I am truly sorry for the inconvenience and worry this causes to all the fans and organizations involved. Honestly, it was a decision that took a lot of courage. But I was more afraid of not being able to step into the ring anymore. I made this decision so that I can continue fighting as a professional wrestler from here on out! Please give me just a little time!!”

There may still be time for things to work out regarding the tournament schedule.

During today’s ROH Supercard of Honor media call, Tony Khan commented on Sareee’s status and indicated that her first Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match likely would not take place until sometime in June.

That timeline could potentially allow Sareee enough recovery time to remain part of the tournament field despite her current hiatus.