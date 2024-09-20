It looks like Swerve Strickland won’t be on the sidelines from AEW too long after all.

A new report has surfaced from this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com regarding All Elite Wrestling changing their original plans for Swerve Strickland to take an extended break from the company following his Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match loss to Hangman Page at AEW All Out: Chicago 2024.

While a specific return date is still unavailable, it is said that Swerve will not be out of action nearly as long as originally intended.

In fact, he could be back for the very next AEW pay-per-view event, which is also the company’s return near his hometown of Tacoma, Washington.

According to the report by veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, “it would make sense for him to be on the 10/12 [WrestleDream] PPV in Tacoma, since he’s from there, although we don’t have that confirmed.”

Whether or not Swerve returns directly back into his rivalry with Hangman Page remains to be seen, although it is likely considering the way Hangman has been booked since their most recent bout.

We will keep you posted.