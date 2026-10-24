AJ Francis is approaching the end of his current contract with TNA Wrestling, although both sides reportedly have interest in continuing their working relationship.

According to a new report, Francis’ existing deal is scheduled to expire toward the end of 2026. Despite his contract nearing its expiration date, Francis is said to be interested in remaining with TNA, while company officials are also hoping to retain him.

There is reportedly optimism that the two sides will reach an agreement on a new contract.

Francis has spent the past three years with TNA, establishing himself as a prominent part of the promotion’s roster. During his run, he captured the TNA Digital Media Championship and brought back the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship.

The former WWE Superstar has also worked for the NWA and MLW throughout his wrestling career.

(H/T: Fightful Select)