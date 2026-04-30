AJ Lee’s current WWE run appears to have reached a pause point.

After making her return last year and competing in a series of matches, including a run with the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, her immediate in-ring involvement has seemingly wrapped up for the time being.

A WWE source indicates that her creative direction from that period is effectively complete, with no active plans currently underway for her on television.

That said, the door is not being considered closed.

There is still internal optimism that AJ Lee could return for additional programs or matches down the line, particularly when it comes to major tentpole events.

SummerSlam has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for a future appearance, though nothing is locked in at this stage.

As noted, AJ Lee posted a ‘farewell’ statement on social media earlier this week.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)