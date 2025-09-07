– Regarding AJ Lee’s status, there is still no official word regarding her WWE schedule following her return. Triple H posted a video of her signing a WWE contract, and while the company has contracts in place for short-term or one-off appearances, we’re told this return is not meant to be a one-time deal.

– Several talents who weren’t booked for Friday’s show were backstage strictly to watch AJ’s comeback. She was not listed on internal rundowns — similar to Brock Lesnar — but that’s not uncommon. Most in WWE expected her return regardless, and didn’t believe the company would build things up so strongly without a long-term plan.

– AJ’s appearance was referred to by multiple people we spoke to as a “curtain sellout,” with wrestlers gathering to see her return firsthand.

– Brock Lesnar arrived in town a full day earlier than usual for SmackDown, which is not his standard practice.

