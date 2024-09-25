AJ Styles’ WWE status has been a topic of discussion within the pro wrestling community in recent weeks.

“The Phenomenal One” has essentially disappeared from the WWE landscape since his loss to Cody Rhodes in their Undisputed WWE Championship “I Quit” match at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event back in mid-June.

Styles did work again in late-July in non-TV fashion, as he worked against Rhodes on the 2024 WWE Japan tour at the Tokyo stop on July 26.

He also worked the NOAH: Destination show against Japanese legend Naomichi Marufuji around this same time.

Since then, Styles has virtually become a ghost in WWE.

According to reports, Styles is healthy, and is simply off of WWE television and spending time with his family at home.

Those within the wrestling industry believe that Styles’ deal with WWE is scheduled to expire either in late-2024 or early-2025. It is unclear if any real negotiations for Styles to re-sign with WWE have taken place, which is interesting considering how many talents the company has been negotiating with in recent weeks/months.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the WWE status of AJ Styles continue to surface.

