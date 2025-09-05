More details have surfaced regarding AJ Styles’ current deal with WWE, which has gained added attention following an Instagram post today from “The Phenomenal One.” Styles shared an image of an hourglass, a post many fans have interpreted as a possible hint at retirement.

Earlier this year, there was heavy speculation about the status of Styles’ contract and when it was set to expire. According to those close to the situation, WWE extended his deal by one year, with hopes of retaining him beyond that point. The company plans to evaluate his status and interest once the current agreement nears its end.

The previously unknown detail is that Styles’ contract is reportedly set to expire in February 2026. That would place his deal running out after the Royal Rumble and just ahead of WrestleMania season.

While Styles has spoken in the past about the possibility of retirement, he has not brought it up much recently—until today’s cryptic hourglass post.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the rumored WWE retirement of AJ Styles continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)