In 2024, it was reported that AJ Styles’ WWE contract was nearing its expiration. Styles was sidelined with an injury during the early part of the year but has since returned to active competition. Given the timeline, his original deal would likely have expired by now. WWE has not publicly announced a contract extension, yet Styles remains a regular presence on television.

Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful Select that individuals close to Styles believe he signed a one-year extension with WWE. However, there’s no confirmed information about when the extension was signed or when it is set to expire.

In past interviews, Styles has expressed a desire to retire as a WWE Superstar. While he did have preliminary talks with AEW — particularly with The Young Bucks — in early 2019, those discussions reportedly never progressed to financial negotiations. He re-signed with WWE later that year and stated that it would be the final contract of his career.

When reached for comment, WWE and AJ Styles himself did not respond. As of now, the information comes from sources close to Styles rather than from the company itself.