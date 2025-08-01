– There’s talk of TNA iMPACT being explored by CW and A&E, according to those outside the company. The CW rumors in particular were making the rounds again as of Thursday.

– As for recent speculation surrounding Alberto Del Rio, WWE higher-ups continue to insist he is not returning to the company. Multiple talents have reportedly heard the same.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker continues to stir up interest with appearances outside WWE. After visiting backstage at AAA this past week, sources expect “The Deadman” to be around AAA more often going forward.

– In a new Netflix Sports interview released on Friday, Bad Bunny claims to be “the greatest celebrity wrestler of all-time.”

"I'm Bad Bunny. The greatest celebrity wrestler of all time." Bad Bunny reacts to his best WWE highlights. pic.twitter.com/wPMbb4iKhp — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)