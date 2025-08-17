AAA fans would like to see Alberto El Patron return to the promotion, and Rey Mysterio would like to deliver that for them.

During the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event at Arena CDMX on Saturday night in Mexico City, Mexico, a pro Alberto El Patron chant broke out from the fans in attendance.

The chants took place while Rey Mysterio was in the ring to induct Mexican wrestling legend Konnan into the AAA Hall Of Fame.

Mysterio would acknowledge the chants, even seemingly vowing to the crowd that he would deliver what they were requesting in due time by saying in Spanish something to the effect of, “I’ll bring him. Wait on me.”

El Patron departed from AAA following a loss to El Mesias at the July 25 event in Mexico City, MEX., per the pre-match stipulation.

Dave Meltzer wrote about the ongoing situation with Alberto El Patron in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

“As of right now, there are no plans for Alberto El Patron in the U.S. market,” Meltzer wrote. “But that could change. The belief is he will return to AAA soon. There are those in WWE who do want him on the main roster as they see his work as excellent in AAA (his matches are nothing but he does carry himself like a major superstar), since he was the most over guy and see him now as a guy who can be a major heel on the main roster or the top face on the AAA roster.”

Meltzer continued, “However there is the negative baggage, including the social media reaction to him. That led to them taking the title off him and going with El Hijo del Vikingo, who the original idea would be the world champion and face of the Mexico promotion and also get exposure on major WWE television in an initial idea.”

For those interested, check out our complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.