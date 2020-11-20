It was reported a few weeks back, via @Wrestlevotes, that Aleister Black had recently asked to return to the WWE NXT brand, but the request was denied.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original report is true as far as “smoke & fire” goes, but not exactly correct. Word now is that Black did not directly ask to return to NXT and get turned down, but he did float the idea around to officials. However, it was noted that no one seemed interested in actually pulling the trigger on the idea when Black did bring it up.

Black was drafted to SmackDown from RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft during the October 12 RAW, but he has not wrestled since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens that same night. Black made a brief appearance during the SmackDown on FOX season premiere on October 16, along with other Superstars on the stage during the opening segment, but he has not been seen since that night.

Black, who remains on the SmackDown roster, has been a hot topic of discussion on social media as of late, ever since his wife Zelina Vega was released from the company due to breach of contract. The Black – NXT idea was floated before her departure, but apparently during the behind-the-scenes fallout from WWE’s third party edict, which led to Vega’s release. The original report did note that the Black – NXT idea was not confirmed to be directly tied to the Vega issue.

Stay tuned for updates.

