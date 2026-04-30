A recent wave of backstage chatter has sparked new speculation surrounding a recently released WWE talent and their possible future in AEW.

According to those familiar with the situation, several AEW sources do not expect Malakai Black (also known as Aleister Black) to be returning to the company in the near future. While interest in his status remains active across the wrestling landscape, the current belief within AEW is that a comeback is not imminent.

That said, it’s also being emphasized that the situation is not viewed as permanently closed. One key detail noted in discussions is that the relationship between Black and AEW is not considered to be “burned,” leaving at least some theoretical room for a future return down the line.

Black previously spent a run in AEW from 2021 through 2024, where he established himself as a featured presence on the roster during that stretch.

AEW broadcast veteran Jim Ross also addressed Aleister Black’s standing during a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, offering his own perspective on the situation and discussing the broader outlook surrounding the former WWE star’s future in wrestling.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)