Aleister Black has been a standout on SmackDown since his return last year, engaging in one of the brand’s hotter rivalries with Damian Priest. Their feud has spilled over into multiple matches during the holiday tour, including mixed tag team bouts with Rhea Ripley and a high-stakes Ambulance Match on the January 2 episode of SmackDown.

During that Ambulance Match, Black reportedly suffered a bruised tailbone.

The injury is considered minor and happened naturally during the course of the match. With WWE already planning a brief break for Black, this setback isn’t expected to affect his ongoing storylines or creative direction.

There’s no confirmed return date for Black yet, but fans shouldn’t be overly concerned. WWE is expected to provide updates as they become available, and the injury doesn’t appear serious enough to derail his momentum.

Black first made waves in NXT by capturing the NXT Championship from Andrade “Cien” Almas at TakeOver: New Orleans before moving up to the main roster in 2019. He’s since been involved in high-profile matches, including Royal Rumble appearances and a recent program with The Miz, and remains known for his signature finishing move, the Black Mass.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Aleister Black continue to surface.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Absence Being Longer Than Originally Expected

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)