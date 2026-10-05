Alex Zayne has become a regular presence in Ring of Honor, but he remains unsigned.

Despite appearing regularly at ROH tapings in recent months, Zayne has not signed a contract with either ROH or AEW.

The former WWE and NJPW talent has been working ROH events since July, facing the likes of Adam Priest, The Infantry and RPG Vice.

Zayne has also remained active with New Japan Pro Wrestling in recent years. He competed in NJPW tag tournaments each year beginning in 2022 and became a regular for the promotion’s U.S. events following his departure from WWE NXT.

(H/T: Fightful Select)