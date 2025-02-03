Alexa Bliss has officially made her return to WWE, and this time, she’s here to stay for the long haul.

After a two-year hiatus due to maternity leave, Bliss has rejoined WWE on a fresh five-year contract. The deal was finalized on Saturday, alongside agreements for Paragon Talent’s Mojo and Steve Kaye. Later that day, Bliss was flown to Indianapolis for the WWE Royal Rumble event, where she made her surprise return. Prior to that, Shotzi had been slated to participate in the match.

The talent involved in the Royal Rumble match had no knowledge that Bliss would be entering until her arrival on Saturday. WWE had already prepared merchandise for her return weeks earlier, as her involvement had been in the works for some time.

Bliss had been under a long-term contract previously, which was extended due to her time off. WWE sources indicated that while Bliss and her representatives sought a new deal, WWE had hoped to honor the terms of her previous contract, especially since she had continued to be compensated during her leave. However, even without a new agreement, Bliss still had time remaining on her prior deal.

Additionally, Bliss’ merchandise has proven to be a big hit, with strong sales following her return.

(H/T: Fightful Select)