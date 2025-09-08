— Mark Sterling recently revealed on ROH TV that he suffered an injury, and a new update has provided more details.

Sterling announced during last week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub that he tore his bicep and will require surgery. According to a report from Fightful Select, the injury is legitimate and not part of a storyline.

The report adds that Sterling is scheduled for surgery this Thursday. While he won’t be cleared for in-ring action right away, AEW and ROH expect him back on television within a few weeks in a non-physical role.

— Ronda Rousey has high praise for Jon Moxley, calling him the “real lifeblood” of professional wrestling.

In a recent interview with “Uncrowned,” Rousey spoke glowingly about the former AEW World Champion and noted his strong support of their mutual friend, Marina Shafir.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Jon Moxley: “I think so much has to do with Jon Moxley being the most incredible human being ever. He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate. He’s just so humble and I feel like so much of that success stems from his talent — and not just his talent, but his willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him and have his rising tide lift all of their boats, and I’m so grateful for him and the kind of friend that he’s been to Marina.”

On Jon Moxley’s support of other talent: “[People like Moxley are] the real lifeblood of the industry, and I hope that continues and that it’s encouraged, and that it’s not like some cutthroat, ‘me versus you’ kind of environment. It’s the culture and the giving back to each other and the constant hands helping each other up — that is what makes it continue to be great. And will continue to make pro wrestling rise in cultural awareness.”