A new report has shed more light on Andrade’s WWE departure and dismissed a rumor regarding AAA.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the story of Andrade’s Wellness Policy violation had been circulating within the WWE roster since August and resurfaced again on Saturday.

The report adds that there was talk backstage that Andrade left the United States for South America and stopped responding to WWE’s attempts to reach him in recent weeks.

Additionally, a rumor claiming Andrade turned down a request to work with AAA has been debunked by three separate sources, who confirmed that no such request was ever made since Andrade was never part of AAA’s pitches.

As for Andrade’s future, it remains uncertain if he will return to AEW. He left AEW on what he hoped were good terms, though it’s unclear whether Tony Khan would be interested in signing him to a new deal. It was also mentioned that Andrade was not always the easiest talent to work with during his previous AEW run.