He’s back.

And he’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

Following his initial stint with All Elite Wrestling, which ended amicably in 2023, opening the door for a return to WWE, Andrade made his AEW return this week.

The pro wrestling veteran and former husband of WWE women’s legend Charlotte Flair was released by WWE just a few weeks ago, and due to the fact that he did not have a non-compete clause as part of his departure, he was legally free-and-clear to sign on the dotted line elsewhere.

And that’s exactly what he did.

One source has already confirmed that Andrade has officially signed a contract for his full-time return to AEW. As seen during his surprise return during the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show in Hollywood, FL. on October 1, he has already aligned himself as the newest member of the expanding Don Callis Family.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Andrade’s status continue to surface.

Just when we thought there would be an Elite reunion, chaos has broken out and Jurassic Express is here! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/o2QI5Peaha — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

Just when @KennyOmegamanX was getting sentimental, @AndradeElIdolo attacks! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mZ0O77V6HJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)