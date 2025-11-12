Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo reportedly walked out of The Crash’s 14th Anniversary Show in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, November 7.

Andrade was heavily promoted as one of the event’s top stars and took part in a pre-show meet-and-greet, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans. However, when it came time for his scheduled in-ring appearance, Andrade did not compete, and instead left the building altogether.

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, noting that the move appeared to stem from Andrade’s frustration.

“Andrade was on the show, probably the main attraction on the show,” Meltzer stated. “He was there signing autographs, and then he left,” Meltzer said. “The only thing that we heard was that he was unhappy. His non-compete is only [in the] United States, so he can work in Tijuana [and] Mexico City.”

The reason for Andrade’s unhappiness remains unclear.

His professional situation, however, has been increasingly complicated in recent months.

As previously reported, Andrade is said to be under a one-year non-compete clause with WWE that only applies within the United States. He was allegedly fired “with cause” in September following multiple wellness policy violations.

Despite that, Andrade made a surprise return to AEW on the October 1 episode of Dynamite.

That comeback was short-lived, as he has not appeared since WWE reportedly issued AEW a legal notice regarding his contract status.

It’s also been said that AEW commentators were instructed to avoid mentioning Andrade on air.

Andrade’s sudden walkout from The Crash has now fueled even more speculation about his next move, with questions mounting about his future both in Mexico and the United States.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Andrade El Idolo’s situation continues to surface.