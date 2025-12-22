Andrade El Idolo has wasted little time making waves since parting ways with WWE.

Over the past week, Andrade has surfaced across multiple promotions, including appearances for House of Glory and New Japan Pro Wrestling, immediately signaling that he’s back on the open market and ready to work.

And that may only be the beginning.

According to those familiar with the situation, Andrade is fully free and clear to sign with any promotion he chooses, including AEW, TNA, AAA, and CMLL. His WWE deal is said to have officially expired around December 12, clearing the final contractual hurdles tied to his departure.

Behind the scenes, the situation reportedly played out smoothly.

Andrade was introduced to legal representation that has worked closely with WWE for years, which helped facilitate the waiver of the standard year-long non-compete clause. While some expected the non-compete to be challenged, those close to the process noted that the matter was ultimately handled professionally on all sides.

WWE had not been paying Andrade following his exit, and an agreement was reached that allowed him to immediately pursue opportunities elsewhere.

One complication stemming from his release involved Andrade’s visa status, as WWE’s sponsorship ended when his contract was terminated. However, it’s believed that Andrade is currently back in the United States and that his visa situation is actively being addressed.

As for AEW, there continues to be optimism regarding Andrade’s future with the company. Those close to the situation indicate that AEW officials have remained positive and hopeful that he’ll be back in the fold sooner rather than later, especially once the legal and logistical issues with WWE were resolved.

Andrade’s next move is entirely his own.

And the wrestling world is watching closely.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Andrade’s future plans continue to surface.

The new business backer for United Empire is none other than @andradeelidolo! And he’ll be on the UE side at Wrestle Kingdom!!#njpw #njwk20 pic.twitter.com/PfJbo7bEQ2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 22, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)