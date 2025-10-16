Where has Andrade been since making his return as Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling?

There continues to be a lot of speculation surrounding Andrade El Idolo’s situation following his abrupt WWE departure, and his equally sudden reemergence in All Elite Wrestling, which, interestingly, has not been followed by any substantial developments on television since.

According to multiple sources who have spoken directly with Andrade within the past week, the former AEW World Title contender was said to be “in good spirits,” though he did not provide any explanation for his recent absence from AEW programming or why he was pulled from scheduled appearances.

Since his brief return to AEW on AEW Dynamite’s special anniversary show, which followed his WWE exit, things have reportedly gone “exceedingly quiet.”

One source familiar with the situation confirmed that Andrade is, in fact, under contract with AEW. However, they also noted that his current absence does not appear to be a result of any direct issue between Andrade and the company. The situation was described as something that may not be specifically “AEW’s fault or Andrade’s fault,” suggesting outside circumstances, which are apparently unavoidable, could be contributing to his time away.

At this point, there are still very few concrete details available regarding Andrade’s immediate future with AEW, and those close to the situation are keeping information close to the vest.

