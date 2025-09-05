– On the AAA side of things, Paul “Triple H” Levesque is leading the creative structure, with support from Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, Konnan, and Dorian Roldan. The Undertaker is expected to be present for most of the major AAA dates.

– WWE is exploring the idea of launching lucha-focused podcasts, including an English-language edition.

– As noted earlier, WWE did reach out to Arez about working under the AAA banner, but he had already committed to AEW.

– Finally, Andrade has not been featured on SmackDown in recent weeks and hasn’t wrestled in over a month. This has led to speculation he may be dealing with an injury. However, Andrade is not currently listed on WWE’s internal injury report, so if he is hurt, it has not been officially logged.

