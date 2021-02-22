Anna Jay’s shoulder injury reportedly happened over a month ago.

As noted before at this link, AEW announced today that Jay has suffered a shoulder injury and will need surgery, putting her on the shelf for 6-12 months. She has been replaced in the Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament. Fightful Select now reports that Jay’s injury happened well over a month ago, and caused a change to a recent set of AEW Dark tapings.

We noted before that Jay last wrestled on the January 12 edition of AEW Dark, defeating Alex Garcia. There’s no word on if that’s when she was hurt, but Jay and AEW officials were hopeful that the injury wasn’t as severe as it ended up being, which is why she has been sidelined for as long as she has been before the injury was recently aggravated.

While Jay has not wrestled since the Garcia match, she has been at ringside for some of Tay Conti’s recent matches.

There’s no word yet on when Jay will be back in action, but it looks like she could miss the rest of this year.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.