A women’s wrestling legend is working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling these days.

Former ECW legend and WWE Superstar Jazz recently stepped back into the ring for the first time in over three years, competing on the February 6 episode of TNA iMPACT in a Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.

However, her latest role in TNA Wrestling extends beyond in-ring competition.

The former WWE Women’s Champion has been working behind the scenes as an agent, contributing at the most recent set of TNA iMPACT tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Fellow women’s wrestling legend Gail Kim shared over the weekend that she spent time with Jazz, though it remains uncertain whether Jazz has plans for future matches.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)