According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker in a rematch from their bout at Money In The Bank. On that night, Zayn managed to defeat Breakker, who had put on a dominating performance and nearly won the title on several occasions.

The report notes that the other I.C. title contender, Ilja Dragunov, will NOT be added making it a triple-threat. However, since nothing official has been confirmed by WWE that could always change, but it seems the idea right now is to keep it a singles-contest.

